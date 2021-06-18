England vs. Scotland: No goals but plenty of passion as international football's oldest rivals meet for 115th time

Wembley Stadium, London (CNN) It may have rained relentlessly for eight hours leading up to kick off, but the torrential downpour wasn't enough to dampen the spirits of the thousands of Scottish fans -- a conservative estimate -- that had traveled to London for the national team's Euro 2020 match against England.

Despite just 3,000 tickets being allocated to away supporters at Wembley, some outlets estimated as many as 20,000 Scots had made the short journey across the border to revel in the festivities.

With Trafalgar Square, the usual gathering point for the Tartan Army -- as Scotland fans are known -- closed off to the public due to the pandemic, those without tickets descended on Soho, particularly Leicester Square, to frolic in the fountains and consume their fair share of alcohol, those two things often happening at the same time.

Friday's clash was the 115th meeting between the British neighbors and came 149 years after their first, a 0-0 draw in front of around 4,000 fans at Glasgow's West of Scotland Cricket Club, which is recognized by FIFA as football's first ever international fixture.

Although a century-and-a-half has passed since that match, for fans of both sides this local derby has lost none of its luster.

