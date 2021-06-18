England vs. Scotland: No goals but plenty of passion as international football's oldest rivals meet for 115th time

Wembley Stadium, London (CNN)It may have rained relentlessly for eight hours leading up to kick off, but the torrential downpour wasn't enough to dampen the spirits of the thousands of Scottish fans -- a conservative estimate -- that had traveled to London for the national team's Euro 2020 match against England.
Despite just 3,000 tickets being allocated to away supporters at Wembley, some outlets estimated as many as 20,000 Scots had made the short journey across the border to revel in the festivities.
With Trafalgar Square, the usual gathering point for the Tartan Army -- as Scotland fans are known -- closed off to the public due to the pandemic, those without tickets descended on Soho, particularly Leicester Square, to frolic in the fountains and consume their fair share of alcohol, those two things often happening at the same time.
Friday's clash was the 115th meeting between the British neighbors and came 149 years after their first, a 0-0 draw in front of around 4,000 fans at Glasgow's West of Scotland Cricket Club, which is recognized by FIFA as football's first ever international fixture.
Although a century-and-a-half has passed since that match, for fans of both sides this local derby has lost none of its luster.
"Every single person in the whole of Scotland wants to beat England, because England are the big brother to the little brother of Scotland," Robert Finleyson, a 52-year-old Scotland fan from Glasgow, told CNN outside Wembley Stadium.
"Everybody in Scotland is desperate to win every single sporting contest we can against the English.
"It would mean everything [to beat England]. We don't really care if we qualify from the group. If we were to win today it would be biggest thing ever. We don't really care [if we qualify], it's very unlikely that we will, but we don't care. I don't care if we qualify, I don't care if we get to the final, I don't care if we win the European Championship, we want to be England -- and that's it."
England fan Brady Bowles, 24 from Horsham, has Scottish grandparents, but didn't struggle with any divided loyalties ahead of Friday's game.
"I don't care, honestly," he laughed. "I'd still rather beat them. I've lived in England all my life, I'm English and don't care about Scotland massively. Right now, winning would mean everything, because if we win we're through."
Despite the obvious rivalry and deep-rooted desire to get one up on their closest neighbor, the interactions between both sets of fans were amicable on Wembley Way -- the famous road that leads up to England's national stadium -- with many sharing cans of beer on the walk.
England may hold a narrow historic advantage over Scotland -- 48 wins to 41 -- but for many years now, the Three Lions have dominated this rivalry.
However, no team in history has beaten England on more occasions than Scotland. "We're hoping to repeat that tonight," Finleyson added. "And I'm quite sure if everybody is on form, we'll do it."
Scotland has managed just one win over England since 1986, a 1-0 victory at Wembley in 1999 that ultimately counted for nothing as England progressed to Euro 2000 2-1 on aggregate thanks to Paul Scholes' double in the first leg at Hampden Park.
'We won't beat them'
Both sets of fans are famously self-deprecating, born from decades of underwhelming performances and bitter disappointments.
"We as Scotland fans, we're used to failure," Michael Hanley, who travelled to Wembley from Falkirk, told CNN. "So we just go to the game, whatever the result is we just accept it and we go home and party."
England's route through to the later stages of the competition looks particularly perilous; should Gareth Southgate's side top the group then three of the tournament's best sides await in the round of 16.
It's fair to say not all England fans feel particularly good about their team's chances.