A good ol’ fashioned beach chair is the key to a truly tranquil beach day (and dare we say a nap!), but unsurprisingly, they’re not all created equally. The market is currently saturated with options, and we’re here to help you figure out which brand and style is best for you.

Check out our full roster of options below, click “add to cart” and you’ll be listening to the waves crash from your sandy perch in no time.

Backpack beach chairs

Rio Beach 4-Position Lace-Up Backpack Folding Beach Chair (starting at $61.89; amazon.com)

Amazon Rio Beach 4-Position Lace-Up Backpack Folding Beach Chair

Hands-down this is one of our favorite all-around beach chairs. Weighing only 8 pounds thanks to its lightweight aluminum frame, the chair has a big adjustable pillow, four recline positions and a lace-up design that conforms and adjusts to your bodyweight. The chair can be transported to and from the beach via adjustable backpack straps and it also comprises the king of all beach chair components… a cup holder!

Tommy Bahama 5-Position Classic Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair ($59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tommy Bahama 5-Position Classic Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair

Boasting a classic wooden arm design, this chair is incredibly lightweight at only 7.5-pounds, and in addition to having backpack straps, the chair has five recline positions, an adjustable headrest pillow, a zippered cooler and a towel bar — not to mention a built-in zippered pouch that includes a bottle opener and an insulated cup holder.

Sunflow Chair (starting at $198; getsunflow.com)

Sunflow Sunflow Chair

If you’re looking for the crème de la crème of beach chairs, meet Sunflow. Launched just over a year ago, the sleek chair features an aluminum frame and water-resistant fabrics, comes with detachable backpack straps, has four recline positions and folds flat when not in use.

If you opt for the “beach bundle” ($296), you get a slew of fun accessories, including an adjustable cup holder (that can also be used when transporting the chair via the backpack straps), a sun shade, a zippered dry bag and a stay put towel that can be attached to the back of the chair. The hardest part is choosing which of the 17 colors and patterns you want most.

Rio Beach Big Boy Folding (starting at $52.35; amazon.com)

Amazon Rio Beach Big Boy Folding

Perfect for anyone with bad knees who doesn’t want to crouch super low, this “Big Boy” chair sits 13 inches off the ground, and that’s in addition to being a whopping 22-inches wide. Ultra-roomy, the chair can be transported by backpack straps (which are, by the way, adjustable and padded!), contains a rear storage bag, a cup holder and a detachable pillow. Done and done.

Folding beach chairs

Rio Beach Wave Beach Folding Sand Chair ($35.23; amazon.com)

Amazon Rio Beach Wave Beach Folding Sand Chair

Sometimes all you need is an ultra-light, ultra-basic beach chair, and this is exactly that. Weighing only five pounds, the chair sits 5.5-inches off the ground and can be carried to the shore via its metal bar frame.

Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair ($299.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair

Famous for its coolers and tumblers, the brand also makes a line of chairs that are — in a word — hardcore. Featuring extra-wide feet for a stable (even on sand!) grip, the Trailhead Camp Chair can take you from the hiking trail to the shore and straight over to the soccer field. The chair’s Flexgrid fabric is stretchy and adapts to your body, and can support up to 500 pounds of weight.

More to know: It comes with a two-strap carry bag that is easy to transport, thankfully, since the chair is on the heavier side, clocking in at 13.3 pounds.

Coleman Camping Chair With Built-in 4 Can Cooler ($29.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Coleman Camping Chair With Built-in 4 Can Cooler

A beach chair that’s under 30 bucks and has more than 33,000 positive reviews? Yep, we’re interested. While simple in design, this multipurpose Coleman option actually includes a built-in headrest, a mesh cup holder, multiple side pockets, an insulated cooler and a whopping 24-inch wide seat. The downside is that it doesn’t include any carrying mechanisms, nor does it recline.

Serena & Lily Teak Beach Chair ($298; serenaandlily.com)

Serena & Lily Serena & Lily Teak Beach Chair

This we know: Everything from Serena & Lily is drool-worthy, and that includes these stunners. Like something we would have spotted on the beach a century ago, S&L’s beautifully-crafted teak chairs feature comfy canvas seatbacks, a detachable pillow, a zippered pocket for towels and backpack straps for easy carrying. Want to complete your beachside vignette with a matching umbrella? Here you go.

Strongback Low Gravity Beach Chair ($69.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Strongback Low Gravity Beach Chair

If your back is acting up, this is the chair for you. With plenty of lumbar support, the Strongback chair’s design aligns your hips and back, providing relief to your spine, while easing any tension that the walk from the parking lot may have created. In addition to improving posture, the low-profile chair (it sits just four inches off the ground) is also ultra-compact, weighing just 8.6 pounds. More to know: It comes with a backpack carrying case.

Moon Lence Outdoor Ultralight Portable Folding Chair ($33.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Moon Lence Outdoor Ultralight Portable Folding Chair

This is the lightest chair on our list. The chair’s metal poles and mesh fabric actually come apart and can be assembled right there on the beach (and carried in your beach bag or backpack en route!). Perfect for tailgating, hiking and everything in between, the chair is a great solution for anyone who’s already lugging a ton of gear onto the sand for their beach day.

King Camp Low Sling Beach Chair (starting at $74.99; amazon.com)

Amazon King Camp Low Sling Beach Chair

Another low-profile, ergonomic-friendly chair beloved by Amazon reviewers is this option from King Camp. Weighing just 6.5 pounds, the chair has a 23-inch wide seat and a raked back that makes lounging a breeze.

Beach chairs with canopy

GCI Outdoor Big Surf Chair With SunShade ($70; rei.com)

REI GCI Outdoor Big Surf Chair With SunShade

Escape the sun with GCI Outdoor’s Big Surf Chair, which includes an adjustable shade that can rotate front to back and can collapse flat and is made of UPF 50+ fabric shielding harmful UV rays. The chair is highly ventilated thanks to the mesh fabric, it has a pillow perfect for beach naps and it comes with a hidden tray for keeping your drink and snacks sand-free. More to know: The 10-pound chair folds flat and has backpack straps incorporated.

Quik Shade Max Shade Chair ($44.88; walmart.com)

Walmart Quik Shade Max Shade Chair

Lightweight, portable and offering lots of shade — if that’s your speed, then the Max Shade Chair is just for you. We love that it comes with a handy carrying case and features two cup holders and an ultra-durable fabric, but the chair’s piece de resistance is certainly the shade, which can be raised, lowered and tilted (all while sitting down), blocking out the sun throughout the day.

GCI Outdoor Waterside Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair ($109.99; amazon.com)

Amazon GCI Outdoor Waterside Pod Rocker Collapsible Rocking Chair

We’re fans of this beach chair from GCI for a lot of reasons. UPF 50 sunshade? Check. Included storage pouch and cup holder? Check. Rocking chair functionality? Check! Boasting spring action rocking technology, the laid back chair allows you to lazily sway your way through your beach day. We also love the included carrying case and the cozy sling-style seat.

Beach lounge chairs

Caravan Sports OG Lounger Zero Gravity Chair (starting at $64.55; amazon.com)

Amazon Caravan Sports OG Lounger Zero Gravity Chair

For those who prefer sunbathing while laying flat with your feet elevated too, this zero gravity chair from Caravan Sports is a solid choice. The pros: The chair is made of a breathable mesh fabric, has a removable pillow and a carrying strap. The cons: It weighs a whopping 20 pounds — which might not be a big deal for the super strong.

Ostrich Chaise Lounge ($79.95; walmart.com)

Walmart Ostrich Chaise Lounge

Another excellent beach chair option from Ostrich is this full-length lounger that encompasses the same open/close face cavity that allows for lying both on your stomach and your back. The lounger has four reclining positions, weighs 9.8 pounds and comes with a carrying strap.

Society6 Sling Chair ($119.20, originally $149; society6.com)

Society6 Society6 Sling Chair

Ultra-pretty, this Society6 sling chairs come in hundreds of prints and patterns, ensuring your beach chair will stand out among the rest. Featuring a hammock-style design, multiple recline notches and a wood frame, the collapsible chair’s only downside is that it doesn’t come with a carrying case or strap.

Ostrich Deluxe Beach Chair (starting at $124.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Ostrich Deluxe Beach Chair

We love the On-Your-Back because it has five different recline positions, including a completely flat option where you can even lie on your stomach and tan your back, thanks to the open/close face cavity. As if that weren’t enough, the chair also has an attached footrest (with three adjustable positions), a cup holder, a zippered side pocket and backpack carrying straps. More to know: The chair weighs just 9.5 pounds and sits 12 inches off the ground.

Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa ($38.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Wekapo Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa

We know, we know — this isn’t a beach chair, per se. But it is an ultra-comfortable lounging option that can easily be transported to (and inflated at) the beach in a tiny pouch! The 7-foot-long “air sofa” is beloved because it can be inflated by just whisking it through the air (no pump necessary!) and can function as a hammock, a bed or even a raft — that’s right, it can float too. In addition to comprising two pockets and a drink holder, the lounger is made from ultra-tough ripstop polyester, which means it’s durable as well.

Kids beach chairs

Baby Delight Go With Me Venture Deluxe Portable Chair (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Baby Delight Go With Me Venture Deluxe Portable Chair

We don’t always want to share a chair with our sandy babies. Outfit them with their own seat with this awesome grow-with-me chair from Baby Delight that can be used from three months old to 75 pounds. We love all the removable accessories, including a sun shade, a snack tray and a five-point harness. The chair comes with a carrying case and in multiple colors.

Regalo My Cot Portable Toddler Bed ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Regalo My Cot Portable Toddler Bed

This portable toddler cot makes for a great napping/snacking on the beach — for those rare times kids want to keep the sand at bay. Roomy enough for two sitting or one sleeping kiddo, the 48- by 24-inch cot comes in four colors and folds up for easy transportation.

Rio Beach Kid’s 5-Position Lay Flat Backpack Folding Beach Chair ($43.23, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Rio Beach Kid's 5-Position Lay Flat Backpack Folding Beach Chair

Lucky for kids, Rio makes pint-sized beach chairs too! We love this 6-pound backpack option that allows your little one to transport his or her own chair. Just like mom and dad’s, it comes with a cup holder and a zipper storage pouch for all their trinkets and toys, not to mention five recline positions for when they’re ready to take a quick snooze.