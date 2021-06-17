Medieval Europeans regularly reopened graves — and not to rob them

(CNN) Early Medieval graves in Europe were reopened as part of widespread burial traditions -- not only by grave robbers, as experts previously thought.

Hundreds of graves dating from the fifth century to the seventh century AD in an area stretching from Transylvania to England were opened as part of regular mortuary customs in order to remove artifacts, move bodies around and even add a dog to the burial, according to new research published in the journal Antiquity.

In 10 to 15 graves, the feet were removed from the dead or their skulls twisted around, which showed the living were worried about the dead walking again, lead author Alison Klevnäs, an archaeologist and researcher at Stockholm University, told CNN.

In one case, a dog was added to the grave, which Klevnäs said is a "very unusual example" that demonstrated people wanted to please the dead individual.

"What we have is another dimension to the burial practices of this period," she said.

Read More