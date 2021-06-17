Californians asked to cut back power usage during extreme heat conditions

(CNN) With millions of Californians set to experience a heat wave in the coming days, the operator of the state's power grid issued an alert that called for residents to conserve electricity on Thursday.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert , urging people to cut back their electricity use from 5 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT Thursday to avoid power shortages.

When there is stress on the power grid, demand for electricity outstrips capacity and power outages become more likely, CAISO said in a press release.

"The public's help is essential when extreme weather or other factors beyond our control put undue stress on the electric grid," CAISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer said. "We have seen the huge impact that occurs when consumers pitch in and limit their energy use. Their cooperation can really make a difference."

California residents can help reduce stress on the power grid by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding the use of major appliances, turning off unnecessary lights, using fans for cooling instead of air conditioning, and unplugging unused items, CAISO said.

