Olympic hopes appear to dim for US runner Shelby Houlihan who blames pork burrito for a 4-year doping ban

(CNN) US middle-distance runner Shelby Houlihan, who recently learned she has been banned from the sport of track and field for four years following a positive test for an anabolic steroid, appears less likely to take part in the US Olympic Trials.

At one point on Thursday, it looked like she might be able to race at the event -- at which athletes compete to make the Olympic team -- set to begin Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

"Given there is an active appeal process, USATF will allow any athletes to continue competing until the process is completed," Susan Hazzard, managing director of communications for USA Track and Field, told CNN in an email.

But later Thursday, the US Olympic committee said it would recognize the ban on her participation.

"The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, together with USATF, can confirm that we will adhere to the WADA Code and any CAS decisions that govern athlete participation in sanctioned events," US Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said in a statement Thursday.

Read More