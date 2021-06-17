Someone is breaking the wings of pelicans in California

(CNN) Dozens of brown pelicans have been attacked and injured in California, with whoever is responsible snapping some of the birds' wings.

More than 30 injured brown pelicans have been found between San Clemente and Huntington Beach, Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County said in a statement . Of those, 22 birds had compound fractures, where the ends of the broken bone stick out through the skin.

"These are very serious injuries that require emergency surgeries and long term care," veterinarian Elizabeth Wood said in a statement.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Wood explained that the center has not been able to save all the birds so far.

"(One pelican) went straight into emergency surgery to flush out all of the debris in the open wound," Wood said. "So bone was protruding through the skin, and the wing was actually twisted all the way around."

Read More