A man accused of four killings across two states is now charged in a fifth

(CNN) A New Jersey man accused of four killings in two states was charged with a fifth this week, according to a criminal complaint from New Mexico.

Sean Lannon was charged Tuesday in New Mexico for the February 24 killing of Randall Apostalon, whom authorities say he met through an acquaintance.

Lannon told authorities he was desperate to move the bodies of three people he confessed to killing in January -- his ex-wife, her alleged lover and his friend -- to a more secure place while he planned to leave New Mexico with his children, according to a criminal complaint.

The bodies -- two of which were apparently dismembered -- were in storage bins, Lannon told investigators.

He got in touch with Apostalon and agreed to pay him cash if he could move some storage bins for him and put them in storage, the complaint says. It is unclear whether Apostalon knew what was in the storage bins.

