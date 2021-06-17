'Grandmother of Juneteenth' celebrates federal holiday -- but there is more work to do. Here's how you can help

"I'm not just going to sit and rock, you know?" the determined "Grandmother of Juneteenth" told CNN. "The Lord is going to have to catch me."

Days later, the spirited nonagenarian shouted with delight as she watched Congress pass a bill to make Juneteenth -- June 19 -- a nationwide holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

"I've got so many different feelings all gurgling up here -- I don't know what to call them all," she told CNN affiliate KTVT in Fort Worth, Texas, where she lives.

Right now she plans to savor the moment. But the woman who spent years fighting for Juneteenth stresses the work that's left to do to push back against racism.

