'Murder hornet' found near Seattle is the first US sighting in 2021

(CNN) The first reported Asian giant hornet of 2021 in the United States was found dead near Seattle by a Washington state resident in early June.

The dead insect, nicknamed the "murder hornet," found in Marysville, Washington, was dried out and emerged earlier than usual, so it may have been an "old hornet from a previous season that wasn't discovered until now," said Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist for the Washington State Department of Agriculture, during a press conference.

The dead hornet's color markings were different than past hornets sighted in Washington, indicating it may not have been related to other giant hornets identified over the past years.

"I want to very much clarify that a single dead specimen does not indicate a population, and for that reason, we will be taking some extra precautions and getting traps up in the area," Spichiger said. "But at this time, there is not enough evidence to support that a population exists in Snohomish County."

