A Georgia police officer dies after being dragged by a fleeing motorist, who the officer shot and killed, authorities say

(CNN) A north Georgia police officer and a motorist are dead after the fleeing driver's car dragged the officer down a road and the officer shot the driver, authorities said Thursday.

Holly Springs police Officer Joe Burson, 25, and at least one other officer had stopped Ansy Dolce on suspicion of speeding on Holly Springs' eastern edge just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Dolce eventually "attempted to escape in his car," which dragged Burson down a road "until the vehicle crashed," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

At some point, Burson fatally shot Dolce, 29, of Cherokee County, GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles told CNN on Thursday evening.

The GBI has not specified whether the dragging or the gunfire happened first, or provided details about what preceded either action.

Read More