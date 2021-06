Multiple shootings and victims reported in West Valley area of metropolitan Phoenix

(CNN) Police departments in communities northwest of Phoenix, Arizona, told CNN there were multiple shootings in the region Thursday afternoon.

"We have two people confirmed shot in random acts," Surprise Police Sgt. Greg Welch told CNN. He said there were multiple shooting locations but could not provide an exact number.

Police in the community of Peoria, Arizona, to the northeast of Surprise, also reported responding to "several shootings" Thursday but did not have further details.

A suspect was apprehended in a traffic stop in Surprise, Welch said. He says one of the two shooting victims in his community is hospitalized in critical condition.

Aerial video from CNN affiliate KPHO/KTVK showed a white SUV with doors open that the news station described as the suspect's vehicle.

