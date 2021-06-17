Alaska hiker reported missing was found alive after being charged by bears

(CNN) A missing hiker in Alaska was found alive Wednesday after being charged by multiple bears, officials said.

Fina Kiefer, 55, was reported missing around 1 a.m. local time Tuesday after calling her husband for help, according to dispatch reports from the Alaska Department of Public Safety

She had been hiking on the Pioneer Ridge Trail near Butte.

Kiefer told her husband she had been charged by bears and was able to use her bear spray, the dispatch report said. Shortly after calling for help, Keifer stopped responding to phone calls and text messages.

Alaska State Troopers and volunteer search teams responded to the trailhead and began looking for Kiefer while a rescue team searched the area by air Tuesday and Wednesday.

