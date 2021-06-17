Ashish Prashar is the global chief marketing officer at R/GA, a marketing and advertising company that designs innovative brands and businesses, and a justice reform activist. He sits on the board of Exodus Transitional Community, Getting Out and Staying Out, Just Leadership, Leap Confronting Conflict and the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice. Follow him @Ash_Prashar. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.

(CNN) None of us can scroll through our social media feed or a news app without seeing a story or a post about the loss of our social skills after more than a year of lockdown. People are talking -- sometimes jokingly -- about turning into an introvert and having to relearn how to engage with others; experts are weighing in on how to deal with the daunting feeling of navigating awkward moments.

Questions abound about this new normal we are entering: How do we start up a conversation? What new skills am I going to put on my resume after a year like this? How am I supposed to manage my anxiety about being in crowds again?

Ashish Prashar

I think back to 17-year-old me sitting in a jail cell more than 20 years ago trying to answer similar questions. I was a teenager who had made a choice that was a major mistake. I was arrested, charged and convicted for stealing from a department store in London and was sentenced to a year in a young offenders institute in the United Kingdom. You may think you know the brutality of prison, but unless you've experienced it, no words can describe how torturous it is.

My turnaround began because my family fought for my survival. Through their advocacy, I sat for my A-levels (exams high schoolers take in the UK) while in prison and once I was released, my grandfather helped me find my first job. Rather than judge me, that employer asked me what interested me and what I wanted to do with my life.

So much emphasis has been placed on socializing after quarantine and worries about being able to get back into the "swing of things," yet many can't understand how people coming out of prison need help adapting to avoid the cycle of reincarceration.