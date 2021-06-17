CNN —

Everlane, a brand beloved for its minimalist aesthetic and sustainable efforts, just launched its lowest impact denim to date. The Cleanest Denim collection for women consists of a pair of jeans, shorts and a jacket.

Everlane’s denim was already pioneering in terms of its sustainability, thanks to its current processes of using certified organic cotton in many items (with a goal to use all organic cotton in denim by 2023), working with a distribution center that’s 100% landfill-free and making all of its denim in a factory that recycles 98% of its water.

But the brand is taking those efforts even further with its Cleanest Denim collection. All the items are made with GOTS-certified cotton and Roica V550 yarn, which is the first stretch yarn that isn’t made with harmful chemicals, according to Everlane. Plus, it uses microplastic-free dyes and recycled trim.

In terms of feel, the collection is perhaps one of the stretchiest of Everlane’s offerings, but it’s by no means “stretch denim.” The denim material for all three pieces is still quite sturdy, and both bottoms do feature a trendy, flattering ultra-high rise that will have you feeling “held in” in all the right places. The jacket, meanwhile, is a classic fitted, cropped style.

The new shorts come in three washes, while the jeans and jacket come in just two, and all have an inclusive range of sizing. Read more details about Everlane’s new Cleanest Denim line below, and feel better about your jeans’ impact on the environment when you add the styles to your own denim arsenal.

The Way High Baggy Jean with Roica V550 Yarn ($88; everlane.com)

Everlane The Way High Baggy Jean with Roica V550 Yarn

Available in sizes 23 to 33, these loose-fitting jeans give you plenty of room at the ankle, so you can easily wear them with sneakers for a day on the town or pair them with some stylish booties for a night out.

The Way High Short with Roica V550 Yarn ($50; everlane.com)

Everlane The Way High Short with Roica V550 Yarn

Perfect for summer, you’ll be rocking these jean short-shorts everywhere from the beach to brunch. The raw hem is a particularly casual cool touch.

The Modern Icon Jacket with Roica V550 Yarn ($88; everlane.com)

Everlane The Modern Icon Jacket with Roica V550 Yarn

Complete the Canadian tuxedo look with this denim jacket, which comes in sizes XXS to XL.