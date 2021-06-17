CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite steam iron, discounted power bands and lightning cables from Anker and savings on Crane & Canopy bedding and linens. All that and more below.

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 50% off, plus an extra 10% off sale items with code EXTRA10, during the End of Season Sale. Favorites for men, women and kids like Ultraboost 6.0 DNA X Parley Shoes, the Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress, Ultraboost 21 Shoes and more are marked down through June 22 to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start summer off with a new mattress. Casper is offering 15% off mattresses (10% off the Element) and 10% off everything else with code JULY21, plus you can also save up to 20% on bundles with code JULY21-BUNDLE. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by March 21.

Anker Power Banks and Lightning Cables (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker

Anker is a name you should know when it comes to affordable charging accessories, and for one day only at Amazon, a slew of them are significantly marked down. Pick up a new portable charger (including a couple that are solar-powered), Lightning cables and more, all for under $40.

Crane & Canopy Crane & Canopy

If you’re in need of new bedding, chances are you’ll be able to find what you need at Crane & Canopy. The retailer sells all types of linens, from sheets to duvets to quilts — not to mention bath towels — and now through June 22, you can take 15% off orders over $200 when you use code FRIEND21.

Maytag M400 Steam Iron ($39.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Maytag M400 Steam Iron

Go full steam ahead with our pick for best steam iron, the Maytag M400, now down to the lowest price we’ve seen this year. It’s ultra light at just 3.3 pounds, and we found that it heats up in a lightning fast 39 seconds, making it adept at straightening out any creases and wrinkles in its path. Read more about how it nabbed our top iron spot in our in-depth test here.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

2021 Apple iMac ($1,249.99, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

2021 Apple iMac

In case you hadn’t yet heard, Apple’s newest iMac has dropped to $1,249.99 on Amazon in the blue and silver base model — the lowest price we’ve seen for this recently released model on the site so far. Not only is the 2021 iMac ultra sleek, but it delivers in terms of power, display, webcam and speakers too. Read more of our thoughts on the computer in our full review here, and how it stacks up against a PC here.

Mirror ($1,345, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $150 off, plus free shipping and installation — a $400 value — with code FATHERSDAY21. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through June 20.

REI Outlet

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this summer, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer is taking up to 50% off newly marked-down gear in its outlet, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: Save on a range of Osprey backpacks and luggage, Merrell hiking boots and a range of jackets — just to name a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Kate Spade

A new season calls for a new handbag, thanks to the deals at Kate Spade’s latest Surprise Sale. Right now select styles at the retailer are up to 75% off for a limited time, plus you can save on bundled bags and wallets or jewelry pairings with code MAKEITTWO. It’s the perfect opportunity to gift yourself a new look for the next time you step outside.

Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano ($99, originally $129; amazon.com)

Amazon Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano

If you have yet to try your hand at sous vide, today’s your chance to get in on the cooking trend. An Anova Precision Cooker Nano is on sale for $99 at Amazon. For the unindoctrinated, this cooker circulates water at the exact temperature needed for perfectly cooked meals, plus it boasts fast heat-up times and Wi-Fi connection so you can set the timer and temperature with the associated app, all in a small, durable body.

Apple MacBook Pro (starting at $1,149.99; amazon.com)

Apple MacBook Pro

If you’re in need of a new laptop, head over to Amazon for stellar deals on a 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with all the features you love like the Touch Bar and top-notch processing, graphics, storage and more, in silver or Space Gray. The 256GB model is down to $1,149.99 — a respectable discount — while the 512GB model is just $1,299.99 — an all-time low price.

Liforme Original Yoga Mat ($108.34, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Liforme Liforme Original Yoga Mat

Looking to take up yoga? Our pick for best yoga mat for beginners, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, is down to its lowest price ever. In our full review, we called the Liforme “the Rolls-Royce of yoga mats” and were impressed by its sleek look, ample size and helpful alignment markers. Read more about it here.

Overstock

Overstock Overstock

It may be mid-June, but Overstock is already ready for the Fourth of July. The retailer’s July Fourth blowout runs through the upcoming holiday and features up to 70%-off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Amazon Halo ($69.99, originally $99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Halo

Amazon’s first-ever fitness tracker is seeing its second-ever discount, exclusively for Prime members. The Amazon Halo, which usually goes for $99, is down to just under $70 in black, blush and gray colors.

In addition to the features you’d expect from a fitness tracker, like activity and sleep tracking, the Halo will analyze your tone of voice and your body fat percentage (though you have the option to turn off that capability). It’s also screen- and vibration-free to allow for fewer distractions as you go about your day. Plus, your purchase comes with a free six-month membership (which you need to get the most out of your Halo) that auto-renews at $3.99 per month. For more information, read our full review.

Apt2B

Apt2B Apt2B

Whether you’re looking for a few new pieces of decor to spruce up your space or you’re in need of something bigger, like a sofa or dresser, look no further than Apt2B’s Summer of Style Sale. Through June 22, the home retailer is taking 15% off sitewide, plus 0% APR financing, which means you can find stylish home goods for far less than usual.

Samsung

Samsung Samsung TV

Whether you’re in the market for a new phone, TV, tablet or appliance, Samsung has you covered with Discover Samsung, its latest sales event. Right now you can save on bundles across product categories, like the Galaxy Ecosystem Bundle, which includes the Galaxy Tab S7+, Watch 3, Buds Pro and a Bookcover Keyboard, now 41% off. You can also save on individual products with daily offers, like home appliances, which are up to 40% off, and the Galaxy S21+5G, which is now $100 off. If none of the available bundles is for you, that’s no problem; choose at least two products across categories now on sale and get an additional 10% off. The sale ends June 20, just in time for Father’s Day, so treat Dad (or yourself) to a new gadget.

Best Buy

Best Buy Best Buy

Find savings on most any tech you need at Best Buy’s Bigger Deal Savings Event. Not only are there deals on the usual suspects — laptops, Apple products and cell phones — but kitchen appliances, PC gaming, smart home products and much more are also marked down. The savings last through June 22, which just so happens to coincide with the end of Amazon’s Prime Day, so be sure to shop soon.

Cricut Maker ($279, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and this weekend it’s down to its lowest price ever at $279. That’s right — save $90 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects, such as face masks or games for the kids, a breeze.

Columbia

Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Gear Up Sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

Madewell

Madewell Madewell

Your new summer wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s latest sale. Right now you can take up to 30% off select styles with code SUNFUN. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to sandals to warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to your cart soon.

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($349.99, originally $499.99; ebay.com)

Dyson Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now eBay is marking down a Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to $349.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge it up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s two-year warranty on your purchase.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.