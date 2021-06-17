(CNN) A video showing wolves chasing actors across the stage during a live show in China has raised alarm about the safety of the performers and audience.

The clip, filmed in a theater in the northwestern city of Xi'an, was posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo last week. It quickly went viral, garnering more than 433 million views.

The footage shows a number of wolves running out from backstage, jumping into the aisles between audience seats and chasing performers, as part of the show, titled "Tuoling Legend" or "The Legend of Camel Bell." The wolves and performers act out fight scenes, with a wolf pinning down an actor at one point.

The wolves don't appear to wear any harnesses or leashes. The audience, who sit several feet away from the stage, used phones to record the scene.

"I would lose my mind if just sitting there," one Weibo user commented on the video. Another asked: "What if something unexpected happens?"

Read More