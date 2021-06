One of Arizona's largest wildfires continues to grow as heat and dry conditions grip the West

(CNN) One of Arizona's largest wildfires has scorched more than 139,000 acres and continues to spread rapidly as weather conditions are expected to remain hot and dry.

More than 1,000 people are fighting to tame the Telegraph Fire, burning east of Phoenix, as it has grown and began merging with the neighboring Mescal Fire. Both fires have charred more than 210,000 acres.

The Telegraph Fire's containment fell to 59% from 68% Tuesday while the Mescal Fire is contained at 88%.

The communities of El Capitan, Dripping Springs and Beverly Hills were asked to evacuate Tuesday, according to the Telegraph Fire Information Facebook page

The order was prompted after dry, windy conditions pushed smoke and flames through the area, eventually impacting state Route 77.

