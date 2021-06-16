'This has been out of control.' San Francisco's chain drug stores have a shoplifting problem

(CNN) A brazen daytime shoplifting incident captured on video at a Walgreens in San Francisco on Monday has highlighted what local officials say has become a consistent problem, particularly for chain drug stores in the city.

The video, captured by a reporter for CNN affiliate KGO , shows a suspected shoplifter taking items from a Walgreens and putting them into a black garbage bag. The suspect continues even as three people, including the store's security guard, begin filming on their cell phones just feet away.

The suspect then puts the bag of items on his bike and rides toward the guard, who attempts to grab at the bag but allows the person to pass. The shoplifter then leaves the store with the bag on the bike, the video shows. No one was injured.

San Francisco Police spokesman Adam Lobsinger said police were aware of the incident and that the SFPD Northern Station Investigations Team and the SFPD Burglary Unit are investigating.

The shoplifting incident is a visible example of what a Walgreens spokesman said was a broader, persistent problem in San Francisco.