Six people injured after a boat explodes at Lake of the Ozarks

(CNN) Six people, including three children, were injured when a boat exploded on the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday, officials said.

It happened early afternoon as the 26-foot boat was docked in the Osage Arm of the lake, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

MSHP said there was a mechanical problem that caused a fuel-related fire.

Three adults on the boat were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. A 16-year-old and 12-year-old also suffered serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

A 2-year-old on the boat was hospitalized with minor injuries, the MSHP report said.

