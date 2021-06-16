Saudi Arabia executes man who allegedly committed crimes as a minor

(CNN) Saudi Arabia has executed a 26-year-old man for crimes related to governmental rioting that he allegedly committed while he was a minor, rights groups Amnesty International and Reprieve said, condemning the execution.

According to Amnesty International, Mustafa al-Darwish may have been still a minor when he participated in riots between 2011 and 2012. He was sentenced to death in March 2018.

"Given that the official charge sheet does not specify the exact month the alleged crimes took place, Mustafa al-Darwish could have been either 17 or 18 at the time," Amnesty said. The London​-based rights organization Reprieve also said al-Darwish was 17 when he allegedly committed these offenses.

The Saudi government said al-Darwish "formed a terrorist cell with the aim of killing security personnel" amongst other crimes.

Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry confirmed that al-Darwish was executed in Dammam on Tuesday, according to the state-run Saudi Press agency (SPA). There is no mention of al-Darwish's age in the SPA report.