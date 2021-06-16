Why balloons strapped to explosives are the latest flashpoint in Israel-Hamas tensions

Jerusalem (CNN) The Israeli military launched airstrikes against Hamas targets in Gaza overnight after militants floated dozens of so-called "incendiary balloons" over the border fence into Israel.

Officials said at least 20 fires were started Tuesday by the balloons. Palestinian media reported the retaliatory Israeli strikes caused material damages, with no casualties reported.

More balloons were launched Wednesday, starting at least four more fires, Israeli fire and rescue authorities said.

While militants have been sending balloons into Israel for years, the Israeli military's response of airstrikes in Gaza is a new escalation. Israeli officials said it was part of a message to Hamas that any provocation will be met with force.

Masked Palestinian supporters of the Islamic Jihad movement prepare incendiary balloons on Tuesday.

