Spanish man jailed for killing and eating his mother

(CNN) A Spanish man has been jailed for 15 years and five months for killing and eating his mother at the apartment they shared in Madrid.

Alberto Sanchez Gomez killed his mother, cut up her body and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019, according to a statement from the Madrid provincial court, published Tuesday.

His mother, who wasn't named in the court statement, has been identified by local media as Maria Soledad Gomez.

Sanchez, now 28, was arrested in February 2019 and his trial started in April. He was sentenced to 15 years for murder and five months for the desecration of a corpse.

He will also have to pay €60,000 (around $73,000) to his brother in compensation, ruled the court, which rejected the defense's plea that Sanchez was "psychologically disturbed."

