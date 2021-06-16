CNN —

Brace yourself; the deals are coming.

Target is launching its annual Deal Days event (timed to coincide with Prime Day), featuring three full days of sales on hundreds of items starting June 20 and running until June 22. To help you get ready for the event, Target is also offering 5% off digital GiftCards for Target.com now until June 19, so you can save even more on whatever you choose to buy during the blowout.

While there aren’t details on the specific deals available just yet, you can expect to see discounts across all categories, like electronics, home essentials, toys and beauty. Food and beverage will also be included for the first time in this year’s promotion, so get ready to save on things you’ll likely be buying anyway.

To get the most out of the sale, you do not have to sign up for a membership — just keep tabs on the site as the deals continue to roll in. If you’re looking to get your stuff the same day, you can opt for in-store delivery and pick it up at your nearest location. Fast shipping is also an option if heading to a Target isn’t feasible.

There are a few products we’re hoping to see in the sale this year, so check out what we’re looking to snag next week, and be sure to stock up on gift cards for your loved ones (and yourself) to spend when the deals finally arrive.

Theragun G4 Pro ($599; target.com)

Target Theragun G4 Pro

Massage guns are so much more than a fad; vibrational therapy can actually help alleviate muscle soreness and aid in fluid circulation throughout the body. Theragun is one of our top picks for the best massage guns, but it’s also one of the more expensive guns on the market. A small price drop could go a long way to making it more affordable.

Portola Hills Caned Desk ($300; target.com)

Target Portola Hills Caned Desk

Threshold’s collaboration with Studio McGee has produced some stunning statement pieces, such as this caned desk. If you’re looking to refresh your home office, this would be the perfect cozy option.

AirPods Pro ($199, originally $249.99; target.com)

Target

AirPods Pro are a serious upgrade over other earbuds when it comes to noise cancellation and sound quality; you can read our full review here. Typically, the price will hover around $199 at best, so any discount below that would be a great opportunity to snatch them.

PowerXL 5-Quart Air Fryer ($99; target.com)

Target PowerXL 5-Quart Air Fryer

Anyone with an air fryer will tell you that, yes, having one does make a difference in your cooking routine. PowerXL produces some of the best air fryers on the market, but this model with its easy-to-load basket and space-saving design is a particularly great find.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS ($359.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

Target Apple Watch Series 6 GPS

Not only can you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist, but the Series 6 will also measure your blood oxygen levels, check your heart rate and give you directions with its GPS feature. The current discount is decent, but we hope to see a further price drop.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum ($329.99, originally $379.99; target.com)

Target Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

A vacuum that’s both lightweight and has strong suction is a bit of a unicorn in the cleaning world, which is why the Dyson V8 stands on its own. Not only can you go cordless for up to 40 minutes and clean most surfaces in your home, you can also convert it into a handheld vacuum for small spaces like cars and stairs. While the current discount is OK, there’s a chance you might see an even greater price drop on Target Deal Days.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($48.99; target.com)

Target Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

The internet-famous Revlon One-Step is an essential hair tool for salon-quality blowouts at home, but the best time to get it is when it goes on sale — which happens from time to time. Since it’s currently not on sale, there’s a good chance it’ll be one of the hot-ticket items on June 20.

