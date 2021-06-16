CNN —

Swimsuit shopping doesn’t have to be painful — or expensive. Old Navy has tons of great swimsuits that ring in under $50, meaning you can look good at the beach without dipping into your piña colada fund.

Old Navy’s swimsuits aren’t just cute and affordable, either. Most of its suits offer UPF 40 sun protection or higher and are made from machine-washable, quick-drying fabric. With women’s regular, tall and petite sizing, and many swimsuits featuring adjustable straps and removable bra cups, it’s easy to find a new swimsuit that’ll fit your body just right.

Guys have plenty of options too. Men’s swim trunks come in regular and tall sizing, three different inseams and your choice of bright solid colors or beachy patterns.

Without further ado, shop the cutest Old Navy swimsuits under $50 below!

Cinch-Tie Textured Bikini Top in Permafrost ($20, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Cinch-Tie Textured Bikini Top in Permafrost

We love this top’s icy blue color, adjustable straps and textured fabric. It also features built-in UPF 50 for ultimate sun protection.

Long-Line Underwire Plus-Size Bralette Swim Top ($34.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Long-Line Underwire Plus-Size Bralette Swim Top

This bralette top featuring underwire, built-in cups and adjustable straps may just be the most comfortable swim top out there.

Tie-Strap Textured Bikini ($20, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Tie Strap Textured Bikini

If you prefer a classic cut, check out this itsy bitsy spaghetti strap top made from puckered nylon.

V-Neck Textured Cropped Tankini Swim Top ($30, originally $39.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy V-Neck Textured Cropped Tankini Swim Top

For that same eye-catching orange with a little more coverage, shop this V-neck tankini. It features the same elegant puckered fabric, and reviewers praise it for being comfy, soft and sturdy.

Textured-Pique O-Ring Swim Top ($25, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Textured-Pique O-Ring Swim Top

This elegant V-neck top is fully lined, has removable soft cups and is the perfect excuse to wear white all summer.

Secret-Slim Underwire Cinch-Tie Plus-Size Tankini Swim Top ($39.97, originally $46.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Secret-Slim Underwire Cinch-Tie Plus-Size Tankini Swim Top

The cinch-tie top and quick-drying material make this one-piece a must-have.

Ruffled One-Shoulder Swim Top ($25, originally $32.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Ruffled One-Shoulder Swim Top

With its asymmetrical neckline and ruffled overlay, this suit manages to be flirty and sweet at the same time.

High-Neck Cropped Tankini Swim Top ($25, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy High-Neck Cropped Tankini Swim Top

This sporty, hot pink top doesn’t just look cute: The higher neckline also better protects your chest from sun damage.

Reversible Bandeau Swim Top ($20, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Reversible Bandeau Swim Top

Match your bikini to your mood with this reversible top, which lets you switch between classic black and a feisty leopard print.

High-Waisted Tie-Dye Drawstring Swim Bottoms ($20, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy High-Waisted Tie-Dye Drawstring Swim Bottoms

Show off a little leg with a high-cut fit in a trendy tie-dye print.

High-Waisted Textured-Pique Belted Swim Bottoms ($20, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy High-Waisted Textured-Pique Belted Swim Bottoms

A tortoise shell O-ring buckle adds a special touch to these chic white bottoms.

High-Waisted Reversible Boyshort Swim Bottoms ($20, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy High-Waisted Reversible Boyshort Swim Bottoms

This retro-chic bottom offers moderate coverage and makes a great companion for the reversible top above.

High-Waisted Secret-Slim Textured-Rib Plus-Size Swim Bottoms ($29.97, originally $36.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy High-Waisted Secret-Slim Textured-Rib Plus-Size Swim Bottoms

These high-waisted bottoms feature an elastic waistband and a cool, ribbed texture.

High-Waisted Swim Bottoms in Deep Fuchsia ($18, originally $24.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy High-Waisted Swim Bottoms in Deep Fuchsia

The vivid fuchsia hue on this bottom will make your tan pop.

String Bikini Bottoms ($15, originally $19.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy String Bikini Bottoms

You can’t go wrong with a classic string bikini! This one features a low-rise waistband and adjustable side ties to get the fit just right.

One-Piece Keyhole Swimsuit ($35 to $40; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy One-Piece Keyhole Swimsuit

A gorgeous dip-dye print, removable bra pads and adjustable back clasp are just some of the reasons customers love this adorable one-piece.

Square-Neck Swimsuit in Pink Floral ($25, originally $49.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Square-Neck Swimsuit in Pink Floral

A lovely, fully lined one-piece with wide shoulder straps in a beachy floral print.

Textured One-Shoulder Side-Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit ($40, originally $49.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Textured One-Shoulder Side-Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

We love the cherry red color of this flirty twist on the classic one-piece.

Tie-Belt Americana Striped One-Piece Swimsuit ($35, originally $44.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Tie-Belt Americana Striped One-Piece Swimsuit

Celebrate the Fourth of July in style with this patriotic suit, featuring a waist-cinching belt tie.

Pink Flamingo Printed Swim Trunks ($22, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Pink Flamingo Printed Swim Trunks

These swim trunks feature an 8-inch inseam and a pattern perfect for tropical escapes (or for just pretending you’re on one).

Birds of Paradise Printed Swim Trunks ($22, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Birds Of Paradise Men Swim Trunks

Not into flamingos? We also love the same 8-inch trunks in this tropical print.

Pink Palm Printed Swim Trunks ($22, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Pink Palm Printed Swim Trunks

Because you can’t have a bad day at the beach when your shorts are covered in tiny palm trees.

Solid-Color Swim Trunks ($20, originally $24.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Solid-Color Swim Trunks

Old Navy’s swim trunks also come in your choice of solid colors. We’re especially partial to the electric blue and vivid orange options, which will pop against a tan.