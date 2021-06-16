CNN —

Summer is in full swing, and all roads are leading us to the water. Whether you’re a regular amphibian or just prefer to wet your feet, quality swimwear is a seasonal essential. From surfer-style board shorts to Olympic Speedos, men’s swimwear comes in a wide array of designs and cuts to suit different tastes and body types.

Here are 23 top-rated swimwear picks for men, including our experts’ favorites. Need more men’s style inspiration? Check out our expert-recommended guides on men’s wallets and watches too.

Polo Ralph Lauren Traveler Plaid Swim Trunks ($79.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Polo Ralph Lauren Traveler Plaid Swim Trunks

“I think a 5-inch inseam works for most guys, but the 5½-inch inseam on these trunks might be ideal for those who want to dip their toe into the shorter shorts trend,” says Nordstrom men’s fashion and editorial director Jian DeLeon.

Open Edit Classic Swim Trunks ($39; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Open Edit Classic Swim Trunks

“Our new label Open Edit turns up the ‘90s nostalgia with this geometric print,” DeLeon says. The 4¼-inch inseam on this pair is for the bold and leg-baring.

The North Face Class V Belted Swim Trunks ($45; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom The North Face Class V Belted Swim Trunks

“The North Face takes some inspiration from trail shorts for these belted swim trunks,” DeLeon says, noting that zip pockets make this pair useful on or off the beach.

Nike Swimming Super Short Volley Swim Shorts ($32; asos.com)

Asos Nike Swimming Super Short Volley Swim Shorts

The gold standard in tried-and-true activewear, Nike also makes top-rated swim trunks.

Adidas Classic Three-Stripes Swim Shorts ($35; adidas.com)

Adidas Adidas Classic Three-Stripes Swim Shorts

Adidas also brings its trusted quality and construction into the water, with these trunks in its classic three-stripe design.

Adidas Short-Length Colorblock Swim Shorts ($35; adidas.com)

Adidas Adidas Short-Length Colorblock Swim Shorts

This earth-toned colorblock design is suited to making a subtle statement.

Lacoste Men’s Color Block Elastic Waist Swim Trunks ($50.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lacoste Men's Color Block Elastic Waist Swim Trunks

With its crocodile logo, Lacoste is no stranger to the water. This colorblock pair will blend right in by the pool.

Boardies Leopard Spot Swim Trunks ($75; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Boardies Leopard Spot Swim Trunks

“Leopard print has become pretty common in menswear by now,” DeLeon says. This pair from Boardies comes with built-in party vibes.

Printed Swim Trunks for Men, 8-Inch Inseam ($22, originally $29.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Printed Swim Trunks for Men, 8-Inch Inseam

For a fanciful aesthetic with more coverage, this pair from Old Navy comes with an 8-inch inseam in a variety of prints, like these flamingos.

Goodfellow & Co Men’s 10-Inch Trooper Board Shorts ($24.99; target.com)

Target Goodfellow & Co Men's 10-Inch Trooper Board Shorts

For even more coverage, check out these 10-inch board shorts in this sleek colorblock print. Sizes range from 28 to 60.

New Look Floral Print Swim Shorts ($22; asos.com)

Asos New Look Floral Print Swim Shorts

This New Look pair features a more abstract nature-inspired print.

Goodfellow & Co. Men’s 7-Inch Line Leaf Hybrid Swim Trunks ($24.99; target.com)

Target Goodfellow & Co. Men's 7-Inch Line Leaf Hybrid Swim Trunks

For a leafy look with slightly more coverage, these Goodfellow & Co trunks are top-rated at Target.

Goodfellow & Co. Men’s 10.5-Inch Rotary Hybrid Shorts ($24.99; target.com)

Target Goodfellow & Co. Men's 10.5-Inch Rotary Hybrid Shorts

This knee-grazing pair is ideal for transitioning from a walk around town (or even a casual office) to lounging by the pool.

Patagonia Men’s Baggies 5-Inch Shorts ($55; dickssportinggoods.com)

Dick's Sporting Goods Patagonia Men's Baggies 5-Inch Shorts

Jeremy Kirkland, host of the fashion-focused Blamo! podcast, notes that Patagonia makes some of the best swimwear on the market. “I only wear the 5-inch inseam,” he says. “I promise you, the weirder the pattern, the better!”

Birdwell Men’s 310 Nylon Board Shorts ($79.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Birdwell Men's 310 Nylon Board Shorts

“The classic Birdwell Beach Britches are a California staple,” Kirkland says, noting the brand is made in the US.

Chubbies On the Horizon Swim Trunks ($69.50; nordstrom.com)

Chubbies Chubbies On the Horizon Swim Trunks

Chubbies has become one of the most recognizable casual menswear brands, thanks to social media. These trunks evoke a hazy sunset on the water and are available up to a size XXXL.

Patterned Built-In Flex Board Shorts for Men ($22, originally $34.99; oldnavy.com)

Old Navy Patterned Built-In Flex Board Shorts for Men

For a similar feel with double the inseam, Old Navy’s board shorts come at a more modest price point.

Bonobos Riviera Recycled Swim Trunks ($79; bonobos.com)

Bonobos Bonobos Riviera Recycled Swim Trunks

“Bonobos offers several lengths on their swim trunks, which makes them perfect for guys of all sizes,” says New York-based men’s stylist Sam Spector. Choose between 5-, 7- and 9-inch inseams.

Bonobos Ice Pop Stripe 7-Inch E-Waist Swim Trunks ($78; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bonobos Ice Pop Stripe 7-Inch E-Waist Swim Trunks

Bonobos has a special eye for prints, including this one that feels like a refreshing popsicle break.

Outerknown Nomadic Volley ($68; outerknown.com)

Outerknown Outerknown Nomadic Volley

“I love the color of this Volley trunk, which offers a zippered back pocket” to keep valuables safe, Spector says.

Bather White Bouquet Marble Swim Trunk ($95; bather.com)

Bather Bather White Bouquet Marble Swim Trunk

“The Bather marble print is stylish while offering the perfect length inseam for a flattering silhouette,” Spector says.

Speedo Men’s Swim Trunk Short Length (starting at $32.90; amazon.com)

Amazon Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Short Length

Though the brand name is synonymous with its popular brief style, Speedo also makes top-rated trunks in a variety of bold colors, including this pair with a 4-inch inseam.

Speedo Men’s Swimsuit Brief (starting at $18; amazon.com)

Amazon Speedo Men's Swimsuit Brief

Speedo’s signature cut comes in a variety of prints and offers optimal performance support for the serious swimmer.

Boss Sterlet Colorblock Swim Briefs ($68; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Boss Sterlet Colorblock Swim Briefs

For a brief with more coverage, this pair from Boss looks like a day at sea all on its own.