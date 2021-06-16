Junta troops burn Myanmar village to the ground after fighting, residents say

Security forces set ablaze a village in central Myanmar after clashing there with opponents of the ruling junta, leaving at least two elderly people burned to death, several village residents said on Wednesday.

MRTV state television said the blaze on Tuesday at Kin Ma, a village of about 800 people in the Magway Region, was caused by "terrorists" and that media who reported otherwise were "deliberately plotting to discredit the military."

Reuters was unable to independently verify the cause of the blaze. A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment.

All that remained of Kin Ma on Wednesday was about 30 houses, with some 200 homes reduced to piles of ash and bricks, according to several villagers who gave accounts of the incident by telephone and photographs seen by Reuters.

The blaze was large enough to be recorded by NASA's satellite fire-tracking system at 9:52 p.m. local time (11:22 a.m. ET) on Tuesday.

Read More