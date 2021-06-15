Arizona communities asked to evacuate after Telegraph Fire jumps the containment line

(CNN) Three communities in Arizona have been asked to evacuate after a fire that crews have been working for days to contain jumped the containment line.

The Telegraph Fire grew overnight, burning through 104,755 acres with containment down to 68%, fire authorities said during a community meeting late Monday.

The communities of El Capitan, Dripping Springs and Beverly Hills are being asked to evacuate immediately, according to the Telegraph Fire Information Facebook page.

The order was prompted after dry, windy conditions pushed smoke and flames through the area, eventually impacting state route 77.

