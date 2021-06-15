Electric grid operator asks Texans to stop blasting AC as unplanned outages and heat wave collide

(CNN) The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the organization that operates much of the Lone Star State's electric grid, issued a warning Monday about its grid and asked residents to conserve as much energy as possible until Friday.

The strain on the grid stems from record-high demand for electricity amid a heat wave as well as a higher than usual number of forced outages at power plants, the organization said.

"A significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions," ERCOT said in a statement.

ERCOT said Monday that energy generator owners have reported about 11,000 MegaWatts of generation are on forced outage for repairs, including about 8,000 MW of thermal energy. That's significantly higher than on a typical hot summer day, when the range of thermal generation outages is about 3,600 MW, the organization said. In general, one MW powers about 200 homes on a summer day.

"We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service," said ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson. "This is unusual for this early in the summer season."