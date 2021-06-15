Brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is acquitted of murder charges from 2018 shooting

(CNN) After a mistrial was declared last month in the murder trial of Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, a judge in Ohio acquitted Biles-Thomas of the charges against him in a retrial on Tuesday, court records show.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg granted a Rule 29 motion for judgment of acquittal by the defense for lack of evidence, dismissing Biles-Thomas' murder charges and acquitting him of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges, court spokesperson Darren Toms said.

On the night of the shooting, a group of uninvited guests walked into a home and a fight began, Ohio authorities previously said. That fight led to the shooting and multiple people were hit -- two of whom died at the scene and a third who later died at a hospital.

Cleveland police had identified Biles-Thomas as the shooter. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

