3 officers injured after being assaulted by an iron pipe-wielding man

(CNN) Three Arkansas police officers were injured Monday after being assaulted by a man wielding an iron pipe.

An officer from the Hoxie Police Department encountered a man walking along an overpass on Highway 367 Monday morning wielding a pipe, according to a statement from the Arkansas State Police.

Matthew Dale Hatley, 26, was able to enter the officer's patrol car and began striking the officer with the pipe, according to police.

