Video shows Ocean City police use force on teens while trying to enforce ordinance on smoking and vaping

(CNN) Videos of police arresting people in Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday while enforcing a smoking ordinance have highlighted the use-of-force techniques employed by the officers.

The videos, obtained by CNN and confirmed by Ocean City Police to show parts of the incident, show police arresting at least three individuals as a crowd of people gathers around.

CNN has not seen video of what happened at the beginning of the incident.

In one video, one of the people being arrested is held down by five officers as one officer can be heard saying something about resisting.

"I'm not resisting," the teenager answers, face down on the boardwalk. As the teen asks officers why he's being arrested, one of the officers begins to knee the individual in the side, while two of the other officers pull away. The officer eventually knees the man five times before officers appear to put the man in handcuffs.

