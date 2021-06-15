Investigators release preliminary report on plane crash that killed 7, including a Christian diet guru and 'Tarzan' actor

(CNN) The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report into the May 29 plane crash that killed seven people, including Remnant Fellowship Church founder and Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and her husband, "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures" actor William J. Lara.

The plane crashed into Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna, Tennessee, after taking off from the airport bound for Florida's Palm Beach International Airport.

The Cessna 501 departed the Smyrna Airport at 10:53 a.m., according to the NTSB preliminary report, and the pilot was in contact with Nashville departure control.

At 10:55 a.m., an air traffic controller instructed the pilot to climb and maintain at 15,000 feet but did not get a response, the report said. There were no further communications, despite multiple attempts from the controller, the report said.

"A review of radar data revealed that after the pilot established contact with departure control the airplane made a series of heading changes along with several climbs and descents before it entered a steep, descending left turn," the NTSB said.

