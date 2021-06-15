Girl Scouts say they have millions of boxes of unsold cookies due to the pandemic

(CNN) Buying Girl Scout cookies has become a long-awaited yearly tradition for many people in the US.

But this year, the organization is faced with an unusual problem: Millions of boxes of cookies remain unsold, all because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Girl Scouts of the USA has has 15 million boxes of unsold cookies in surplus this year, with about 12 million boxes that never even left the baking warehouses, the organization said in a statement to CNN.

"It's exceedingly rare to have significant excess inventory but the pandemic greatly impacted our cookie program, despite demand for cookies remaining strong," Girl Scouts said.

Typically, Girl Scouts sells just under 200 million boxes of cookies per season, according to the organization. This season's numbers have yet to be calculated, but as of June, not all of them have sold.