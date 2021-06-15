8-year-old boy in medically induced coma following shooting, police say

(CNN) An 8-year-old boy is in a medically induced coma following a shooting in Cincinnati on Monday, according to police.

The Cincinnati Police Department said a 6-year-old and an 18-year-old have been released from the hospital. A 7-year-old was uninjured, with a bullet only hitting his shoe.

CPD has not released the identities of the victims, a statement from CPD Chief Eliot Isaac said.

The shooter has been identified as Darius Harris Jr, 19. He has been charged with four counts of felonious assault. The investigation remains ongoing.

Thompson said, "we were supposed to go to church Sunday morning, instead we were at the hospital with our pastor praying over my baby that's on a ventilator helping him to breathe." She vowed to get justice for her child. "The law is coming and I'm not going to miss a court date."