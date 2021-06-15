(CNN) A shooting overnight at the Mueller Co. facility in Albertville, Alabama, left two employees dead and two injured, according to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith said an employee began firing a weapon at other employees around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday "for an unknown reason," according to a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WAFF

Albertville is in north Alabama, around 50 miles south of Huntsville.

The two injured employees have been transported to Marshall Medical Center South where they are being treated. Their conditions were not immediately released.

The gunman fled the scene by vehicle and remains at large, according to Smith.

