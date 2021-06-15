(CNN) A protester parachuted into Munich's Allianz Arena moments before the start of the Euro 2020 match between Germany and France on Tuesday, injuring several people who were hospitalized, according to European football governing body UEFA.

The yellow parachute had the words "KICK OUT OIL" and "GREENPEACE" emblazoned on it.

Footage circulated on social media showed the parachutist colliding with cables supporting an overhead camera before appearing to lose control.

"This inconsiderate act -- which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending -- caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action," said UEFA in a statement sent to CNN Sport.

UK broadcaster ITV, which televised the match, showed the protester eventually landing on the field and escorted off the pitch by security.

