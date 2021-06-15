CNN —

If you’re ordering all of your essentials at Target, why not feed two birds with one croissant and grab Dad a Father’s Day gift while you’re at it?

The beloved big-box store has tons of fun options for dear old dad. From great summer gear to kitchen gadgets and beyond, you’re bound to find something that’ll make him smile. Need more ideas? Check out our gift ideas for every type of dad, unique gifts for that ultra-special dad and practical gifts he’ll actually use.

Target Men's 'Top Dad' Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

Say everything you need to say with this special Father’s Day tee. He’ll love the homage to one of his favorite films, and you know Dad can’t get enough comfy tops.

Spikeball Roundnet Combo Meal Set ($59.99; target.com)

Target Spikeball Roundnet Combo Meal Set

Here’s a fun new game for Dad to learn with the whole family for eons of backyard fun. The awesome Spikeball kit includes a net, three balls, a drawstring bag and instructions.

Apple Watch Series 6 ($429.99; target.com)

Target Apple Watch Series 6

The Series 6 Apple Watch has every kind of function Dad could ever dream of. The GPS model allows for calls and texts, and he’ll be able to measure his blood oxygen, daily activity and so much more. If Dad’s a tech guy, he’s not going to be mad about this one.

Stoneware Cat Dad Mug ($5; target.com)

Target Stoneware Cat Dad Mug

Hey, cat dads deserve the love too. If the family feline is his bestie, give him some recognition for all that he does for kitty.

Room Essentials 17-Piece BBQ Tool Set Stainless Steel ($20; target.com)

Target Room Essentials 17-Piece BBQ Tool Set Stainless Steel

If his old set’s a bit rusty, or if he could benefit from an upgrade, give Dad the gift of some organized grill tools. These are easy to pack right up and store during the off-season, and the stainless steel material promises to last for many summers ahead.

Target Apple AirTags, 4-Pack

For the dad who’s constantly in search of his keys, wallet or laptop bag, this thoughtful gift will help him keep track of his stuff so he can spend less time looking and more time doing the things he loves.

Our reviewer loved them.

Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots Board Game ($24.99; target.com)

Target Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots Board Game

If you’re too young to recognize this game, chances are your dad loved it during his childhood. With this, you’ll be providing Dad with the gift of nostalgia, and a pretty good outlet for stress relief.

Duke Cannon Woodsy & Aromatic Sawtooth Men’s Proper Cologne ($19.99; target.com)

Target Duke Cannon Woodsy & Aromatic Sawtooth Men's Proper Cologne

If Dad is in the market for a new signature scent, try this woodsy, light, bright and airy cologne from Duke Cannon. It’s phthalate-, paraben- and cruelty-free, and a portion of every purchase gets donated to US veterans — a really thoughtful bonus.

1,000-Piece Dog Lover’s Jigsaw Puzzle ($15; target.com)

Target 1,000-Piece Dog Lover's Jigsaw Puzzle

This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle is for the dog-loving dad who knows how to make the most of a rainy day indoors.

Bird Air Electric Scooter ($499.99; target.com)

Target Bird Air Electric Scooter

Dad’s going to let it all fly on Bird Air’s electric scooter. This one reaches up to 16 miles per hour and is equipped with a Smart Battery Management System that’ll let him ride up to 15.5 miles on a single charge with a 36-volt battery.

Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device ($399.99; target.com)

Target Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device

Whether from golfing, picking up the kids or sitting too long in the swivel seat, Dad’s sore muscles could use some relief. The Theragun, a massage gun with a cult following, will get the job done. It even comes with a related app that’ll show him the best routines to find his Zen.

Check out our review of Theragun here and our massage gun buying guide for even more options.

Hearth & Hand Croquet Lawn Game Set ($99.99; target.com)

Target Hearth & Hand Croquet Lawn Game Set

Here’s a sleek croquet lawn game set that’ll get everyone outside to enjoy the nicer weather without breaking a sweat (unless things start getting competitive). The set features six mallets with color-coordinated croquet balls, two pegs and nine gates. The mallets fit securely in the rack along with the other components, and it has two wheels and a handle so you can easily roll the set wherever you need to.

Gerber Gear Suspension Multi-Tool ($29.99; target.com)

Target Gerber Gear Suspension Multi-Tool

This slim pocket knife boasts 15 different tools in one very portable and lightweight contraption that can be slipped in a pocket or strapped on a belt. The stainless steel material ensures the tool will last a lifetime, as does its lifetime limited warranty.

Ember Mug 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug ($129.99; target.com)

Target Ember Mug 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug

If cold coffee is Dad’s worst nemesis, the solution is in this brilliant temperature-controlled smart mug. Ember’s smart mug comes with an app that’s compatible with both iPhone and Android phones, which will let Dad choose his desired temperature.

Intex Entertainment Solid Wood Chess Board Game ($21.99; target.com)

Target Intex Entertainment Solid Wood Chess Board Game

Big “Queen’s Gambit” fan? Let Dad live out his chess champion fantasies with this handcrafted wood set that’ll look great whether it’s being played or waiting for its next competition.

Perfect Practice Standard Edition Putting Mat ($169.99; target.com)

Target Perfect Practice Standard Edition Putting Mat

Bring his love for golf home with this practice putting mat. This comes with a unique crystal velvet surface that offers realistic rolls at Stimpmeter-tested speeds between 10 and 14. The golf putting mat is enclosed by a natural wood frame and, perhaps best of all, features an automatic ball return for some serious convenience.

Check out more golf gifts here.

Seven20 Marvel Hulk Fist 6-Inch Bottle Opener (15.99; target.com)

Target Seven20 Marvel Hulk Fist 6-Inch Bottle Opener

Cracking open a cold one has never felt so marvelous. Why wouldn’t Dad want to wear a Hulk fist while waiting on his friends at a barbecue? That’s a rhetorical question.

Mr. Beer Long Play IPA Craft Beer-Making Kit ($23.49; target.com)

Target Mr. Beer Long Play IPA Craft Beer-Making Kit

Dad’s going to feel super hoppy when you gift him this IPA craft beer-making kit. The brewing system includes a compact, lightweight fermenter that’s modeled after the design of professional brewing equipment as well as a can of brewing extract.

E-Jet Sports Online Bluetooth Arcade Basketball Game Set ($249.99; target.com)

Target E-Jet Sports Online Bluetooth Arcade Basketball Game Set

Take Dad’s hoop game to the next level with this super-fun basketball arcade game that can connect online, meaning he gets to compete with other players whenever the desire strikes. Of course, the game also works offline, which will take him right back to his arcade games.

Ray-Ban RB4263 55mm Male Square Sunglasses ($222; target.com)

Target Ray-Ban RB4263 55mm Male Square Sunglasses

When the sun’s out, fun’s out, so help Dad enjoy these bright days in style (and UV protection) with these super-sleek Ray-Bans.