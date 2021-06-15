CNN —

Peloton owners have long been in on a little secret. Yes, the indoor exercise bike delivers an incredible workout, whether you’re attending live or on-demand classes, and it’s a true gift to be able to access a professional-level sweat sesh in your very own home. But what gets most Peloton owners out of bed and into the saddle every morning are the instructors.

If you’re obsessed with a certain Peloton instructor, trust us, you’re not alone. We’re all super fans over here, and to celebrate just how much we love and appreciate these teachers, we’ve rounded up a slew of accessories and items inspired by our faves that will upgrade your workout (and your lifestyle!) going forward.

Cody Rigsby

A Southern boy turned professional dancer turned one of our favorite Pelo instructors, Cody Rigsby will have you laughing out loud during each and every one of his insanely fun pop rides. The 34-year-old Greensboro, South Carolina, native now calls himself a New Yorker and is one of Peloton’s top instructors for a reason — he brings lightness and laughter into each rider’s home, while also giving them a sweat-inducing workout.

Britney Spears Pop Star Frame Tank Top ($19.98, originally $29.99; target.com)

Target Britney Spears Pop Star Frame Tank Top

If you’re a member of Cody’s “Boo Crew,” you know that Britney Spears is always going to come up in a ride’s conversation. And then the Backstreet Boys. And then Britney again. Rigsby loves dishing (and cracking us up) about his favorite pop stars, so this tank top will be perfectly NSync (pun intended) with his next ride.

FitPink Get Your Life Together Boo Tank ($22.10, originally $26; etsy.com)

Etsy FitPink Get Your Life Together Boo Tank

One of Cody’s most infamous quotes on a fitness tank? Literally, think of a better thing to wear to class. There are multiple color options too.

ShopSpinOff Get Your Life Together Boo Hat ($29.99; etsy.com)

Etsy ShopSpinOff Get Your Life Together Boo Hat

And if you’ve got the tank, why not get the hat too?

ShopSpinOff Plans With Cody Rigsby Mug ($21.99; etsy.com)

Aerie ShopSpinOff Plans With Cody Rigsby Mug

For those mornings when you’re finding it extra hard to get out of bed and get on the bike — coffee first! And what better way to prep for a Cody ride than sipping your morning brew out of a mug bearing what’s on your mind.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Short 5-Inch Linerless ($68; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Pace Breaker Short 5-Inch Linerless

An avid proponent of the ultra-short biking short, Rigsby would be totally on board with these 5-inch-long shorts that come in nine colors and patterns, ranging from bright red to a muted gray camo.

Robin Arzón

To say Robin Arzón has lived a thousand lives would be an understatement. Peloton’s VP of Fitness Programming is a former lawyer turned ultra-marathoner, who has also squeezed in time to teach hundreds of high-octane rides. Did we mention she’s also a New York Times bestselling author (if you haven’t read “Shut Up and Run,” you need to right now), a global Adidas ambassador and a new mom? Do yourself a favor: Hop on one of Robin’s rides today and you’ll leave the class panting, but feeling totally inspired to take on the world right this very second.

Levi’s 100% Cotton Bandana, Set of 3 (starting at $9.36; amazon.com)

Amazon Levi's 100% Cotton Bandana, Set of 3

Arzón never met a bandana she didn’t like, and she styles them like a true boss. Grab yourself this set and wear one as a headband, around your neck or tie it on your arm. Trust us, it’s a swagger-inducing accessory all of us cyclists need.

Statement Textured Hoop Earring Set ($24; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Statement Textured Hoop Earring Set

“Jewelry is the exclamation point of an outfit,” Arzón once told Women’s Health, adding, “It’s my warrior gear.” Channel her look during your next ride with this set of textured hoop earrings that pack on the style, but won’t interfere with your workout.

Ymoshoe Rise Up Hamilton T-Shirt (starting at $7.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ymoshoe Rise Up Hamilton T-Shirt

No one loves the musical “Hamilton” more than Arzón — if you haven’t checked out her “Hamilton” ride, hop on right now! You can fangirl right along with her in this cute tee bearing one of the show’s key mantras, “Rise Up.”

Lululemon The (Small) Towel ($18; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon The (Small) Towel

Here’s a fact: Arzón is going to make you sweat. Like, a lot. Come prepared with this ultra-absorbent towel that comes in five nonwhite colors. Because little towels should be stylish, right?

Emma Lovewell

Emma Lovewell is the ultimate jack of all trades: DJ? Check. Model? Check? DIY home renovator, gardening enthusiast, professional dancer, health and wellness expert and Under Armour-sponsored athlete? You guessed it: Check. Not to mention she’s a Peloton instructor to boot. Bringing a contagious joyful energy — and a dance-worthy playlist — to all her rides, Emma is cited as favorite instructor by many Peloton-ers.

Summersalt The Do-It-All High Rise Full Length Leggings ($80; summersalt.com) & Midi Sports Bra Tank Top ($65; summersalt.com)

Summersalt Summersalt The Do-It-All High Rise Full Length Leggings & Midi Sports Bra Tank Top

A self-proclaimed cat lady, Lovewell loves nothing more than spending time with her fur baby Kimchi. Seriously, go here for proof that he’s one cute cat. Get into feline mode for Emma with this adorable matching workout set from swimwear brand Summersalt.

ShopLaLa Wooden Hanging Wall Planter, 2-Pack ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon ShopLaLa Wooden Hanging Wall Planter, 2-Pack

If you follow Lovewell on the ‘gram then you probably also follow her #lovewellhome hashtag that documents the DIY transformation of her home. She’s a huge lover of gardening and plants, and a post featuring her indoor vertical garden clearly resonated with followers, garnering a whopping 24,000 likes. Get a similar vibe in your own home (dare we suggest, next to your Peloton?!) with this cool indoor wall planter.

Under Armour Women’s Armour Mid Crossback Printed Sports Bra ($30, originally $40; underarmour.com) & No-Slip Waistband Printed Ankle Leggings ($50; underarmour.com)

Under Armour Under Armour Women's Armour Mid Crossback Printed Sports Bra & No-Slip Waistband Printed Ankle Leggings

Lovewell never shies away from a bold matching set, especially one like this that shows off her killer abs. A huge fan of Under Armour’s workout gear, Lovewell would definitely approve of this cute set, which comes in two prints.

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Water Jug with Straw (starting at $40; amazon.com)

Staying hydrated is key for all athletes, and that includes Lovewell (and us!). When it comes to water bottles, the instructor turns to Stanley’s oversized 40-ounce, double-wall insulated, stainless jug that keeps water icy cold for a full 14 hours straight. No, it won’t fit in your bike’s cup holder — but it will keep you hydrated for the rest of your day! More to know: It’s dishwasher-friendly and BPA-free.

Alex Toussaint

Bursting with optimism and all sorts of yes-I-can mantras — among our favorites: “Feel good, look good, do better” and “Move with purpose, execute with intention” — Alex Toussaint brings discipline and structure to his role as senior Peloton instructor. And he does so while unleashing some of the best old-school rap and hip hop playlists out there. For this reason, he’s become a fan favorite among professional athletes like Cam Newton, Patrick Mahomes and Roger Federer, to name a few.

Hyperice Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device ($199; nordstrom.com)

How does Toussaint recover from his high-octane workouts? With Hyperice, a cordless massaging device that targets deep tissue to relieve soreness and stiffness.

Mitchell & Ness Men’s Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan #23 1984-85 Red Jersey ($300; dickssportinggoods.com)

Dick's Sporting Goods Mitchell & Ness Men's Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan #23 1984-85 Red Jersey

Following the finale of “The Last Dance” in 2020, Peloton and ESPN released a Michael Jordan-themed ride hosted by, you guessed it, Toussaint. Bringing his classic, fired-up energy to the workout, Toussaint donned a Jordan jersey with pride — at one point he even shouted, “There would be no Alex Toussaint without Michael Jordan!” — all while churning out a playlist derived directly from the docuseries from the likes of DMX, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool Moe Dee and more.

Beats Pill+ Portable Wireless Speaker ($149.95, originally $179.95; amazon.com)

When pivoting to the role of student during one of Peloton’s meditation classes recently, Toussaint relied on his sleek Beats Pill+ wireless speaker to fill the room with a rich, clear sound. And the good news is that the petite speaker can also pair with your Peloton, if you want to amp up the bike’s volume tenfold.

Ally Love