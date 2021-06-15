CNN —

It’s finally time for a beach day! You’ve packed your towel, some sunscreen, reading material and even some snacks for a day by the water. But it’s important not to forget one of the most vital accessories of the day: your hat. Sure, sun hats don’t exactly have a reputation for being stylish — but not only can the right style protect your face and shoulders from the blazing sun, it might actually make your beach outfit that much more chic.

In fact, the best sun hats for women are just as stylish as they are functional. In addition to finding one that fits your vibe, look for things like packability, adjustable chin or forehead straps, UPF 50+ certification, and premium materials.

Whether you’re going for a dramatic look with an oversized floppy hat or a more everyday vibe with a chic wide-brimmed Panama hat, find 22 sun hats that customers say they’d buy all over again.

Baggu Packable Sun Hat ($34; baggu.com)

Baggu Baggu Packable Sun Hat

Numerous Underscored editors now own this foldable, adorable sun hat from Baggu (seen in the TikTok above), which comes in four gorgeous colors. It has chin straps and an adjustable elastic band inside to ensure it never gets lost in the wind.

Brixton Joanna Hat ($58; shopbop.com)

Shopbop Brixton Joanna Hat

Though reviewers say this hat runs a bit big, one customer notes that it “looks so chic on and is a classic style.”

Roniky Beach Sun Hat ($16.59, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roniky Beach Sun Hat

If you’re going for a truly massive, oversized look, this is it.

BP. Jump Cord Cotton Bucket Hat ($15; nordstrom.com)

BP. BP. Jump Cord Cotton Bucket Hat

If you’re looking to make a statement, this aquamarine hat — which also comes in highlighter orange — is a great choice. (The three 5-star reviews don’t hurt either.)

Billabong x The Salty Blonde So Wired Cotton Hat ($45.95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Billabong x The Salty Blonde So Wired Cotton Hat

This floral sun hat has a ‘90s throwback vibe about it.

Halogen Women’s Panama Hat ($39; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Halogen Women's Panama Hat

This traditional Panama hat, which garnered 4- and 5-star reviews from almost a dozen customers, comes in two colors: light tan and ivory.

Women’s Packable Essential Straw Floppy Hat ($12; target.com)

Target Women's Packable Essential Straw Floppy Hat

This white hat from Target collected 4.8 stars from customers, with one saying she loves how well it fits: “I find that most hats are a little too big for my head but this one is perfect. So helpful for beach days and in general when sitting out in the sun for long periods of time. Covers the face and neck area well.”

Simplicity Hats for Women UPF 50+ Convertible Beach Visor Hat ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Simplicity Hats for Women UPF 50+ Convertible Beach Visor Hat

Available in eight neutral shades (and an outlier of a hot pink), this beach visor is one of Amazon’s most highly rated styles.

Helen Kaminski Mita Packable Raffia Visor ($175; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Helen Kaminski Mita Packable Raffia Visor

A hefty price for a visor, but this designer style has more than two dozen 5-star reviews. One customer even says she never leaves home without it: “It covers well, yet doesn’t mash down your hair like hats do. As mentioned it packs very well, keeping its shape nicely after being compressed in a bag.”

Women’s Panama Hat ($9.99; target.com)

Target Women's Panama Hat

More than 60 5-star reviews say it all: This under-$10 Panama hat is well worth its price. “A must buy!” one customer says. “Stylish, comfortable, perfect hat. Received so many compliments.”

San Diego Hat Stripe Cloche ($53; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom San Diego Hat Stripe Cloche

Reviewers call this chic straw-like cloche hat “well made and very attractive” and “everything I want from a summer sun hat.”

Women’s Packable Essential Striped Straw Floppy Hat ($15; target.com)

Target Women's Packable Essential Striped Straw Floppy Hat

This floppy striped hat comes in two colorways: white and tan, or black and white. (Both are equally stylish.)

LLmoway Women Lightweight Safari Sun Hat ($14.99; amazon.com)

LLmoway LLmoway Women Lightweight Safari Sun Hat

This sun hat, available in nine fun shades, has undeniable fisherman vibes. But more than 1,000 rave reviews assure you it’ll look great with almost anything.

Women’s Canvas Bucket Hat ($15; target.com)

Target Women's Canvas Bucket Hat

A canvas bucket hat makes a great stand-in for a traditional feminine sun hat.

Women’s Cotton Rope Fedora Hat ($19.99; target.com)

Target Women's Cotton Rope Fedora Hat

This chic white hat is lightweight and cute enough for everyday wear, according to a handful of reviewers.

Wide Brim Straw Fedora Sun Hat ($23.99, originally $26.99; amazon.com)

FURTALK Wide Brim Straw Fedora Sun Hat

Amazon’s bestselling sun hat is a traditional fedora that one reviewer says looks great with everything: “I’ve worn it every day since I purchased it. All of a sudden my clothes have new life.”

J.Crew Wide-Brim Bucket Hat in Colorblock ($39.50; jcrew.com)

J.Crew J.Crew Wide-Brim Bucket Hat in Colorblock

One of J.Crew’s top-rated styles, this bucket hat features a contrasting pastel trim.

Women’s Wide Brim Straw Floppy Hat ($22; target.com)

Target Women's Wide Brim Straw Floppy Hat

This vintage-inspired wide-brim hat comes with a patterned scarf for some added style.

Madewell Short-Brimmed Bucket Hat ($29.50; madewell.com)

Madewell Madewell Short-Brimmed Bucket Hat

More than 50 5-star reviews prove this simple, chic bucket hat is well worth the price.

Madewell Packable Braided Straw Hat ($39.50; madewell.com)

Madewell Madewell Packable Braided Straw Hat

With four colorways to choose from, this packable hat is sure to become a summer mainstay.

Madewell Tie-Dye Short-Brimmed Bucket Hat ($32; madewell.com)

Madewell Madewell Tie-Dye Short-Brimmed Bucket Hat

It might surprise you to find out that this bucket hat in a neutral tie-dye does, in fact, go with everything. (Just listen to the customer who loves it so much that she bought another one for her friend, too.)

J.Crew Textured Summer Straw Hat ($49.50; jcrew.com)

J.Crew J.Crew Textured Summer Straw Hat

This hat, which comes in two colors, has 80-plus rave reviews, with one customer calling it “very chic. [I] sent one to each of my sisters as birthday gifts; now they love this hat too.”