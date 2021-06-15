CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite yoga mat for beginners, a discounted MacBook Pro and savings on furniture from Apt2B. All that and more below.

Apple MacBook Pro (starting at $1,149.99; amazon.com)

Apple MacBook Pro

If you’re in need of a new laptop, head over to Amazon for stellar deals on a 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with all the features you love like the Touch Bar and top-notch processing, graphics, storage and more, in silver or Space Gray. The 256GB model is down to $1,149.99 — a respectable discount — while the 512GB model is just $1,299.99 — an all-time low price.

Liforme Original Yoga Mat ($108.34, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Liforme Liforme Original Yoga Mat

Looking to take up yoga? Our pick for best yoga mat for beginners, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat, is down to its lowest price ever. In our full review, we called the Liforme “the Rolls-Royce of yoga mats” and were impressed by its sleek look, ample size and helpful alignment markers. Read more about it here.

Overstock Overstock

It may be mid-June, but Overstock is already ready for July 4th. The retailer’s 4th of July blowout runs through the upcoming holiday and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Amazon Halo ($69.99, originally $99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Halo

Amazon’s first-ever fitness tracker is seeing its second-ever discount, exclusively for Prime members. The Amazon Halo, which usually goes for $99, is down to just under $70 in black, blush and gray colors.

In addition to the features you’d expect from a fitness tracker, like activity and sleep tracking, the Halo will analyze your voice and body fat percentage (though you have the option to turn off that capability). It’s also screen- and vibration-free to allow for fewer distractions as you go about your day. Plus, your purchase comes with a free six-month membership (which you need to get the most out of your Halo) that auto-renews at $3.99 per month. For more information, read our full review.

Apt2B Apt2B

Whether you’re looking for a few new pieces of decor to spruce up your space or you’re in need of something bigger, like a sofa or dresser, look no further than Apt2B’s Summer of Style Sale. Through June 22, the home retailer is taking 15% off sitewide, plus 0% APR financing, which means you can find stylish home goods for far cheaper than usual.

Samsung

Samsung Samsung TV

Whether you’re in the market for a new phone, TV, tablet or appliance, Samsung has you covered with Discover Samsung, its latest sales event. Right now you can save on bundles across product categories, like the Galaxy Ecosystem Bundle, which includes the Galaxy Tab S7+, Watch 3, Buds Pro and a Bookcover Keyboard, now 41% off. You can also save on individual products with daily offers, like home appliances, which are up to 40% off, and the Galaxy S21+5G, which is now $100 off. If none of the available bundles are for you, that’s no problem; choose at least two products across categories now on sale and get an additional 10% off. The sale ends June 20, just in time for Father’s Day, so treat Dad (or yourself) to a new gadget.

Best Buy

Best Buy Best Buy

Find savings on most any tech you need at Best Buy’s Bigger Deal Savings Event. Not only are there deals on the usual suspects — laptops, Apple products and cell phones — but kitchen appliances, PC gaming, smart home products and much more are also marked down. The savings last through June 22, which just so happens to coincide with the end of Amazon’s Prime Day, so be sure to shop soon.

Cricut Maker ($279, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and this weekend it’s down to its lowest price ever at $279. That’s right — save $120 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects, such as face masks or games for the kids, a breeze.

Columbia

Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Gear Up Sale. More than 2,000 items are marked down, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

Apple AirPods Max ($499, originally $549; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re on sale right now for their lowest price ever at Amazon. The AirPods Max are down to $499 in the silver colorway — $50 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Madewell

Madewell Madewell

Your new summer wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s latest sale. Right now you can take up to 30% off select styles with code SUNFUN. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to sandals and warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($349.99, originally $499.99; ebay.com)

Dyson Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Now’s your chance to snag a Dyson at a discount. Right now eBay is marking down a Dyson V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to $349.99 — a rare deal on a coveted stick vac. Of course, the most exciting feature here is that this vac is cord-free. Simply charge up and move about your home without restriction for up to 60 minutes of fade-free power, thanks to an instant-release trigger that engages the battery while you’re cleaning but lets it rest when you’re just moving from one room to the next.

And as with other Dysons, this model features whole-machine HEPA filtration to trap allergens and expel cleaner air, and deep cleans with a powerful motor inside the brush bar that drives nylon bristles deep into carpets to remove ground-in dirt and dander. Plus, utilize three power modes to tackle any cleanup on any floor type. And finally, enjoy Dyson’s two-year warranty on your purchase.

Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light ($79.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light

Light therapy lamps have been known to boost your mood and help normalize your sleep cycle. As such, we’re sounding the alarm: The popular Philips SmartSleep Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock, a light therapy lamp and an alarm clock rolled into one device, is on sale at Amazon for $79.95, the lowest price it’s been in several months. This alarm clock’s soothing lamp will lull you to sleep by gently dimming its light and wake you up gradually with a sunrise-like glow. It also boasts other smart features like a tap-to-snooze function, FM radio and dimmable display. Plus, it happens to be our pick for best sunrise alarm clock; read more about that here.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 50% off sale items during the End of Season Sale. Favorites for men, women and kids like Ultraboost 6.0 DNA X Parley Shoes, the Tie-Dye T-Shirt Dress, Ultraboost 21 Shoes and more are marked down through June 22 to help you stick to your fitness goals. There’s no promo code necessary to take advantage of the savings; simply add to cart and get ready to get moving.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home over the last year has meant plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Summerhouse Sale is on through June 20, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and more for up to 20% off.

You’ll find discounts on everything from individual Dutch ovens, saucepans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, GreenPan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker ($43.21, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker

Whether you’re a pour-over pro or coffee-making novice, Chemex’s stylish yet classic Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker makes for an excellent addition to your morning routine (and an attractive new piece on your countertop). Because it’s an all-in-one model, the Chemex can serve as a carafe, dripper or pitcher, brewing up to eight cups of coffee at once. For this reason, we love it for groups or couples, and you can see our full review here. Snag it now for $43.21 on Amazon.

