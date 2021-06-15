Hong Kong (CNN) China said Tuesday that radiation levels around the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant are normal, following CNN's exclusive report the United States government was assessing a reported leak at the facility.

"There is no abnormality in the radiation environment around the nuclear power plant. Its safety is guaranteed," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news briefing in Beijing.

On Monday, CNN reported that the French company which helps operate the nuclear plant in southern Guangdong province had warned Washington of an "imminent radiological threat."

The warning included an accusation the Chinese safety authority was raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the plant in order to avoid having to shut it down, according to a letter from French firm Framatome to the US Department of Energy, obtained by CNN.

Responding to the report on Tuesday, Zhao said the Taishan plant was fully compliant with all technical requirements.

Read More