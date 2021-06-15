Police investigate mid-air death of Indonesian politician who opposed remote gold mine

Indonesian police are looking into the death of a politician from Sulawesi island who opposed a gold mine project there, after environmental groups and the human rights commission called for an investigation.
Helmud Hontong, 58, the deputy regent of the remote Sangihe islands, in North Sulawesi province, was pronounced dead on arrival at Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in the city of Makassar last Wednesday.
He had appeared to be in good health before boarding a Lion Air flight on Bali island but complained of feeling dizzy about 20 minutes after takeoff, his aide, Harmen Kontu, who was sitting beside him at the time, told Reuters.
Helmud "lost conscious and blood flowed from his mouth and nose" soon afterwards, Kontu said.
Police have set up a team to investigate the death, Jules Abraham Abast, a spokesman for the North Sulawesi police, said on Monday.
Initial results of an autopsy did not show any indication of poison, police said in a forensic report, adding that the suspected cause of death was chronic illness.
No further details were provided but police said forensic samples had been sent for further testing.
Ahmad Taufan Damanik, chairman of Indonesia's human rights commission Komnas HAM, said it h