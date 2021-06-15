Police investigate mid-air death of Indonesian politician who opposed remote gold mine

Indonesian police are looking into the death of a politician from Sulawesi island who opposed a gold mine project there, after environmental groups and the human rights commission called for an investigation.

Helmud Hontong, 58, the deputy regent of the remote Sangihe islands, in North Sulawesi province, was pronounced dead on arrival at Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in the city of Makassar last Wednesday.

He had appeared to be in good health before boarding a Lion Air flight on Bali island but complained of feeling dizzy about 20 minutes after takeoff, his aide, Harmen Kontu, who was sitting beside him at the time, told Reuters.

Helmud "lost conscious and blood flowed from his mouth and nose" soon afterwards, Kontu said.

Police have set up a team to investigate the death, Jules Abraham Abast, a spokesman for the North Sulawesi police, said on Monday.

