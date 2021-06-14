Lightning strike leaves 7-foot gouge in Florida highway after hitting vehicle

(CNN) A man driving on a Florida highway was left uninjured after lightning struck his vehicle Monday morning, according to officials.

"I saw a light and ... I don't know what happened," said Delhonte. "But I survived. I am alive. It's a miracle for me."

"A typical cloud-to-ground, actually cloud-to-vehicle, lightning strike will either strike the antenna of the vehicle or along the roofline," reads the National Weather Service's (NWS) website . "The lightning will then pass through the vehicle's outer metal shell, then through the tires to the ground."

The vehicle was towed from the scene and a roadway repair crew was notified of the pavement's damage, according to FHP.

Last month, two people were injured in Walton County, Florida, when a lightning strike sent a chunk of highway through the windshield of a truck.

"The energy from a lightning strike has to go somewhere," CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said about that incident. "And when lightning strikes an object, such as pavement, it can cause that object to "explode" due to the lightning's pressure blast wave which is caused by the sudden superheating of the air surrounding the lightning strike."