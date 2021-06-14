At least 8 people hospitalized after a car plowed into a crowd at a Texas racetrack

(CNN) At least eight people were hospitalized after a car plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas Sunday night, officials said.

Three victims were in critical condition and five others suffered non-life threatening injuries, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"The preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles due to unknown reasons left the mud-track striking and breaking through a guard rail," the release said.

The vehicle also struck three other vehicles in the initial crash, according to the release.

Authorities did not release any additional details on the incident, including the conditions of the drivers or identities of the victims.

