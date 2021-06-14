One dead, three injured in weekend shooting at Ohio dragway

(CNN) One person is dead and at least three others were injured following a shooting at a race track in West Salem, Ohio, authorities said Monday.

Wayne County Sheriff's Office Capt. Doug Hunter told CNN the shooting stemmed from an argument that started Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the privately owned Dragway 42, about 50 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Authorities began receiving 911 calls saying that several people had been shot.

Deputies found two people shot. Both were transported to the hospital; one died. Hunter said two other shooting victims self-transported to hospitals.

Hunter said the suspect was an "intoxicated individual who was operating a pickup truck in a reckless manner."

