Catch Northrop Grumman's Minotaur 1 rocket launch into orbit Tuesday morning

(CNN) Many Americans on the Mid-Atlantic Coast will be treated to a view of Northrop Grumman's Minotaur 1 rocket launch Tuesday morning.

The rocket will take off from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, from Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport's Pad 0B at 7 a.m. ET.

The National Reconnaissance Office , the US government agency in charge of America's intelligence satellites, will be launching three new satellites into orbit on the Minotaur 1, said US Air Force Colonel Chad Davis, director of NRO's Office of Space Launch.

"We are the nation's eyes and ears in space," Davis said. "On any given day, it's something like 500,000 people that access intelligence derived from the information gathered from NRO systems."

That intelligence is used to make important decisions about national security and aid US warfighters, he added.