New York City announces ticker tape parade for Covid-19 pandemic heroes

Here's how people are thanking health-care heroes around the world
Health-care workers wave back to people applauding them in New York City on April 15.
People at a residential building in Mumbai, India, clap to show their appreciation for health-care workers on March 22.
The Kelpies sculpture in Falkirk, Scotland, is illuminated by blue light as a tribute to the United Kingdom's National Health Service and social-care workers on April 7.
Mark Black and his sons, Thomas and Adam, play Lambeg drums outside their home in County Armagh, Northern Ireland, during the weekly "Clap for our Carers" on April 16.
The US Air Force's air demonstration squadron flies over parts of Colorado on April 18 to show appreciation and support for essential workers. The "Thunderbirds" have conducted these flyovers over many cities during the pandemic.
Medical workers in Athens, Greece, watch as the Hellenic Broadcasting Corporation orchestra performs in the yard of the Attikon University Hospital on April 23.
In Rio de Janeiro, the Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated to make Jesus Christ look like a doctor on April 12.
Written tributes to health-care workers and first responders are posted on a tree in Miami on April 13.
Michelin-starred chefs Alan Taudon, left, and Christian Le Squer cook for employees of a Parisian hospital on April 11.
Londoners join in weekly applause to thank essential workers on April 9.
Police officers are also among the front-line workers being thanked. Here, they are showered with rose petals in Hyderabad, India, on April 19.
The Fort Myers Police Department made a heart out of police cars on April 16 to thank health-care workers at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.
Artist Marty Lyon works on a mural he and Micky Doherty created to honor health-care workers in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on April 21.
Two hairdressers prepare to give free haircuts to medical workers in front of a hospital in Lens, France, on April 17.