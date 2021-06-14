New York City announces ticker tape parade for Covid-19 pandemic heroes

(CNN) New York City will hold a ticker tape parade to celebrate the health care staff, first-responders and other essential workers who got the city through the Covid-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The event will be the first official parade hosted in the city since the pandemic began early last year.

The parade will be held July 7 on the Canyon of Heroes parade route in downtown Manhattan and will include groups of essential workers marching and standing on floats.

The mayor said the event is meant to celebrate "the people who kept us alive, the people who kept this city going -- no matter what."

It will be "a day to celebrate and appreciate the heroes who often go unsung," de Blasio said, calling it "a parade you will remember for the rest of your life."

