New York City announces ticker tape parade for Covid-19 pandemic heroes

By Laura Ly and Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 2:01 PM ET, Mon June 14, 2021

A person wears a face mask outside Lenox Health Greenwich Village hospital on September 27, 2020 in New York City.
A person wears a face mask outside Lenox Health Greenwich Village hospital on September 27, 2020 in New York City.

(CNN)New York City will hold a ticker tape parade to celebrate the health care staff, first-responders and other essential workers who got the city through the Covid-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The event will be the first official parade hosted in the city since the pandemic began early last year.
The parade will be held July 7 on the Canyon of Heroes parade route in downtown Manhattan and will include groups of essential workers marching and standing on floats.
      The mayor said the event is meant to celebrate "the people who kept us alive, the people who kept this city going -- no matter what."
        It will be "a day to celebrate and appreciate the heroes who often go unsung," de Blasio said, calling it "a parade you will remember for the rest of your life."
          The announcement comes as the city has a Covid-19 positivity rate of just 0.59% -- setting a new record for the city's lowest rate since tracking that statistic, de Blasio said. Now, about 65% of adults have had at least one Covid-19 vaccine, and the average daily deaths is in the single digits.
          "We are driving back Covid because people continue to get vaccinated and it's having more and more of an impact," de Blasio said, adding that nearly 8.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in the city so far.
