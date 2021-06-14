1 dead, 2 injured after dispute over mask at Georgia grocery store, sheriff says

(CNN) A dispute over a mask Monday at a grocery store led to shootout that left an employee dead and two people, including a sheriff's deputy, injured, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox.

The suspect entered the Big Bear Supermarket at South DeKalb Mall in Decatur, in the Atlanta-metro area, where there was an argument with the cashier over a mask. Maddox gave few details about the argument but said it was over a face mask.

The suspect then shot the employee and she died from her injuries, Maddox said at a news conference Monday.

A reserve deputy working security at the store fired at the suspect, who returned fire. Both were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Maddox said the reserve deputy was a 30-year veteran of the force prior to retiring and joining the reserve unit. He is in stable condition.

