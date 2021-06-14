A sea turtle nesting surveyor found $1.2 million worth of cocaine on a Florida beach

(CNN) A wildlife manager stumbled upon approximately $1.2 million worth of cocaine while performing a sea turtle nesting survey on a Florida beach, authorities said.

Members of the Air Force's 45th Security Forces Squadron seized the nearly 30 kilograms of cocaine that washed up on a the beach at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 19, according to a news release.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, the drugs had an estimated value of $1.2 million.

Angy Chambers, a 45th Civil Engineer Squadron wildlife manager, said that while was doing a turtle nesting survey, she found a small "package wrapped tightly in plastic and tape" and "thought it could be drugs."

"I immediately contacted the 45th Security Forces Squadron," she said.

"While I was waiting for them to arrive, I drove a little further and noticed another package, and then another. At that point, I called SFS back and suggested they bring their UTV, or Utility Terrain Vehicle, as I counted at least 18 packages."

