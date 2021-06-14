'This is entirely dedicated to her': Stefanos Tsitsipas says his grandmother passed away five minutes before French Open final

(CNN) Stefanos Tsitsipas has paid tribute to his grandmother, who he says passed away five minutes before he took to the court for the French Open final against Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas, playing in his first grand slam final, won the first two sets of Sunday's match before Djokovic mounted a comeback to win 6-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

"A wise woman whose faith in life, and willingness to give and provide can't be compared to any other human being that I have ever met," Tsitsipas wrote of his grandmother on Instagram

"It's important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her make you come alive. They make you dream.

"I would like to say that regardless of the day, circumstance or situation, this is entirely dedicated to her, and only her. Thank you for raising my father. Without him this wouldn't have been possible."

Read More